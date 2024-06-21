Head of SALT Software Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town

Jun 21, 2024

A well-established research business is seeking to appoint a Head of SALT Software Engineering

Main Purpose of job:
Lead a team of Software Engineers.
Qualification:

  • PhD(Eng) + 5 years; or MEng/MSc(Eng) + 7 years; or BEng/BSc(Eng) + 9 years, practical experience in the full software development life cycle in a scientific, engineering, instrumentation, or industrial environment.
  • PMP (Project Management Professional) or similar

Experience:

  • 5 Years management experience including team leading, task management, performance management, skills development and training and budgeting.
  • Experience in project management methodologies and tools.
  • Experience in networked applications development.
  • Experience in NI LabVIEW development.
  • Proficient in MS Windows OS development environment.
  • Proficient in MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Visio, PowerPoint)

Knowledge:

  • Solid understanding of software version control
  • A good understanding of basic analogue and digital electronics
  • Proven troubleshooting experience

DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience working in DevOps environments.
  • Scrum Master experience.
  • Experience in software development and integration for PLCs, Embedded controllers, and/ or RTOS
  • Certified LabVIEW Architect (CLA)
  • Exposure to Linux OS
  • Experience with database design and/or queries (preferably MySQL)
  • C++ development
  • PLC Development (Ladder, Step-7)
  • Has a key interest in astronomy

Desired Skills:

  • management experience
  • networked applications development
  • DevOps environments.

