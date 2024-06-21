Head of SALT Software Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established research business is seeking to appoint a Head of SALT Software Engineering

Main Purpose of job:

Lead a team of Software Engineers.

Qualification:

PhD(Eng) + 5 years; or MEng/MSc(Eng) + 7 years; or BEng/BSc(Eng) + 9 years, practical experience in the full software development life cycle in a scientific, engineering, instrumentation, or industrial environment.

PMP (Project Management Professional) or similar

Experience:

5 Years management experience including team leading, task management, performance management, skills development and training and budgeting.

Experience in project management methodologies and tools.

Experience in networked applications development.

Experience in NI LabVIEW development.

Proficient in MS Windows OS development environment.

Proficient in MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Visio, PowerPoint)

Knowledge:

Solid understanding of software version control

A good understanding of basic analogue and digital electronics

Proven troubleshooting experience

DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Experience working in DevOps environments.

Scrum Master experience.

Experience in software development and integration for PLCs, Embedded controllers, and/ or RTOS

Certified LabVIEW Architect (CLA)

Exposure to Linux OS

Experience with database design and/or queries (preferably MySQL)

C++ development

PLC Development (Ladder, Step-7)

Has a key interest in astronomy

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

