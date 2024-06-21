Head of SALT Software Engineering – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established research business is seeking to appoint a Head of SALT Software Engineering
Main Purpose of job:
Lead a team of Software Engineers.
Qualification:
- PhD(Eng) + 5 years; or MEng/MSc(Eng) + 7 years; or BEng/BSc(Eng) + 9 years, practical experience in the full software development life cycle in a scientific, engineering, instrumentation, or industrial environment.
- PMP (Project Management Professional) or similar
Experience:
- 5 Years management experience including team leading, task management, performance management, skills development and training and budgeting.
- Experience in project management methodologies and tools.
- Experience in networked applications development.
- Experience in NI LabVIEW development.
- Proficient in MS Windows OS development environment.
- Proficient in MS Office applications (Word, Excel, Visio, PowerPoint)
Knowledge:
- Solid understanding of software version control
- A good understanding of basic analogue and digital electronics
- Proven troubleshooting experience
DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience working in DevOps environments.
- Scrum Master experience.
- Experience in software development and integration for PLCs, Embedded controllers, and/ or RTOS
- Certified LabVIEW Architect (CLA)
- Exposure to Linux OS
- Experience with database design and/or queries (preferably MySQL)
- C++ development
- PLC Development (Ladder, Step-7)
- Has a key interest in astronomy
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- management experience
- networked applications development
- DevOps environments.