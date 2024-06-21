Java Developer

Jun 21, 2024

looking for a person who enjoys developing and improving backend applications

  • 5 years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework (Spring Integration, Spring Data Rest, and Spring Cloud Stream)
  • Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
  • Solid understanding of message brokers (RabbitMQ)
  • Experience using relational database technologies (MySQL and/or PostgreSQL)
  • Experience using container technology such as Docker
  • Experience/knowledgeable of microservice architecture and systems
  • Solid understanding of application architecture

please send me your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Spring Framework

