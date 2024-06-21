Java Developer

looking for a person who enjoys developing and improving backend applications
- 5 years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework (Spring Integration, Spring Data Rest, and Spring Cloud Stream)
- Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s
- Solid understanding of message brokers (RabbitMQ)
- Experience using relational database technologies (MySQL and/or PostgreSQL)
- Experience using container technology such as Docker
- Experience/knowledgeable of microservice architecture and systems
- Solid understanding of application architecture
please send me your cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Spring Framework