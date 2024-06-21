Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

looking for a person who enjoys developing and improving backend applications

5 years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework (Spring Integration, Spring Data Rest, and Spring Cloud Stream)

Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

Solid understanding of message brokers (RabbitMQ)

Experience using relational database technologies (MySQL and/or PostgreSQL)

Experience using container technology such as Docker

Experience/knowledgeable of microservice architecture and systems

Solid understanding of application architecture

please send me your cv to [Email Address Removed]

