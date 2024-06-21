L2 Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
The role of Network Engineer is responsible for building and maintaining the day-to-day operation of the organisation’s computer network.
Operates the company’s internal data communications systems.
Plans, designs, and implements local and wide-area network solutions between multiple platforms and protocols (including IP and VOIP). Supports/troubleshoots network issues and coordinates with vendors for installation of such items as routers and switches. Works on project implementation.
Provides training and assists with proposal writing. Conducts project planning, cost analysis, and vendor comparisons.
Qualifications and Certifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in information technology or related field of study with a network engineering focus.
- Relevant certifications, e.g. ITIL
- RD gateway
- Audio issues
- Absa applications (workspace)
- Other applications
- VPN connectivity (Vodacom)Forti Client connectivity
Experience:
- Demonstrated experience working in a networking environment
- Experience with network security
- WAN and LAN experience
- Experience in wireless equipment, protocols, standards, and wireless LAN design
Roles and Responsibilities:
- Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.
- Perform hands-on installation and maintenance tasks on network components such as routers, switches, and cables.
- Monitor network activity and configure network systems using complex computer software
- Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.
- Protecting data, software, and hardware by coordinating, planning, and implementing network security measures.
- Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.
- Replacing faulty network hardware components when required.
- Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.
- Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.
- Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.
- Operating master consoles to monitor the performance of networks and computer systems.
- Coordinating computer network access and use.
- Designing, configuring, and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software.
Knowledge, Skills, and Attributes:
- Strong understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware
- Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions
- Ability to implement, administer, and troubleshoot network infrastructure devices, including wireless access points, firewalls, routers, switches, controllers
- Knowledge of application and network infrastructure protocols
- Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for design and planning network communication systems
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- networking environment
- network security
- WAN and LAN experience
- wireless equipment
- protocols
- standards
- and wireless LAN design