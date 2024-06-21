.Net Developer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a .Net Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

The ideal candidate for this position should have a strong knowledge and experience in ASP.NET/ASP.NET Core development. They should have hands-on experience in developing ASP.NET Core API’s and be proficient in C#.

Must have a good understanding of object-oriented programming concepts, dependency injection and be familiar with the SOLID principles of software design..

Knowledge of Azure Durable Functions is optional but advantageous.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related fields.

5 years experience as .Net Developer / ASP.NET Core development

Technical Expertise:

ASP.NET Core API Development : The candidate should have hands-on experience in building robust and efficient ASP.NET Core APIs.

: The candidate should have hands-on experience in building robust and efficient ASP.NET Core APIs. Proficiency in C#: A solid understanding of C# programming is essential.

A solid understanding of C# programming is essential. Object-Oriented Programming (OOP): Familiarity with OOP concepts is crucial for designing maintainable and extensible code.

Familiarity with OOP concepts is crucial for designing maintainable and extensible code. Dependency Injection: Knowledge of dependency injection patterns and practices is highly desirable.

Knowledge of dependency injection patterns and practices is highly desirable. SOLID Principles: Understanding and application of SOLID principles (Single Responsibility, Open/Closed, Liskov Substitution, Interface Segregation, and Dependency Inversion) are fundamental for creating scalable and maintainable software.

Optional but Advantageous Skills:

Azure Durable Functions: While not mandatory, familiarity with Azure Durable Functions would be beneficial.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Angular

API

Learn more/Apply for this position