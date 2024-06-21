New domain fees announced

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (.zadna) has announced new rates for .za domains, along with guidance on fees until 2027.

“In response to a comprehensive financial analysis and the impacts of inflation and foreign exchange rates on operational expenditures, .zadna has recognized the necessity for a registry fee adjustment,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of .zadna. “This decision follows thorough consultations with industry stakeholders and aligns with current economic developments and operational needs.”

From 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025, .zadna will implement a 5,23% CPI-linked adjustment in the rate of billable transactions for all domains registered and renewed under the four commercial second-level domains (co.za, org.za, net.za, and web.za). This adjustment will change the registration and renewal fee from R55.00 to R61.00 per domain name.

The organisation has also indicates that fees will increase by 6,56% for the 2025/2026 year, and by 6,15% for the 2026/2027 year.

“These figures will be confirmed annually in July, based on the prevailing Consumer Price Index (CPI), allowing for industry implementation in October of every year. We encourage all stakeholders to align their communications and timelines with these changes to facilitate a smooth transition,” adds Wesi.

In addition, .zadna has announced the launch of the Non-Commercial Development Fund. Following the implementation of the fee adjustment, the ZA Registry Central (ZARC) will collect and transfer accumulated funds monthly to support non-commercial initiatives and capacity developments within the .za namespace.

“Based on an extensive public consultative process, .zadna will introduce a policy change to allow multi-year registrations and renewals, enabling terms of up to five years. This new option will coexist with the current annual registration and renewal structure, providing registrants with greater flexibility and choice,” says Wesi.

“We are targeting the implementation of this policy by 1 October 2024. Over the next three months, .zadna will collaborate closely with ZARC and the Registrar community to ensure a seamless transition. We are confident that these measures will significantly benefit the .za domain namespace and its users,” Wesi adds.