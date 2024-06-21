Python Automation Tester

Jun 21, 2024

Our client is seeking a skilled Intermediate Automation Tester with a strong background in Python to join their QA team. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of software testing methodologies and experience in creating and maintaining automated test scripts. This role is critical in ensuring the quality and reliability of their products.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Python.
  • Collaborate with the development team to understand the functionality and architecture of the application.
  • Identify, document, and track bugs and issues.
  • Perform thorough regression testing when bugs are resolved.
  • Review and analyze system specifications.
  • Create detailed, comprehensive, and well-structured test plans and test cases.
  • Conduct post-release/ post-implementation testing.
  • Work with cross-functional teams to ensure quality throughout the software development lifecycle.
  • Continuously improve automated testing methodologies to increase coverage and efficiency.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
  • 3-5 years of experience in software testing, with a focus on automation.
  • Proficiency in Python for test automation.
  • Experience with testing frameworks such as PyTest, Robot Framework, or similar.
  • Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
  • Strong understanding of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Experience with continuous integration tools (e.g., Jenkins) is a plus.
  • Knowledge of other programming languages (e.g., JavaScript, Java) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Selenium
  • Automation
  • Scripting

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

