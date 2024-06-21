SAP Software Engineer-Tax/Customs (Advanced) 2661 TT

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document
ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc
Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders
Integration testing with other modules
Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners
Go-live preparation and post Go-live support
Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails
Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support
Executing the required changes through configuration
Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls
Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them
Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests)
Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results
Carrying out regression testing
Interact with consultants of other modules
User interface transactional solutions
Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
Conduct SAP Module process configuration
Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
4-6 years of experience
Essential Skills Requirements:
SAP Module Configuration
Development documentation
FICO / GL project experience
SAP GTS / Customs process knowledge
SAP FI
SAP CO
SAP MM
SAP SD
SAP Hana
Agile methodology
Testing skills
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
German speaking
Flexibility to work some weekends or longer hours / different time zones if required
Standby on a rotational base required
Familiar with tools such as Xsuite / Jira / Xray / confluence
Business analysis / understanding templates
Support go live preparations
Assure quality of design
