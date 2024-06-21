Senior IT Engineer – Gauteng Bryanston

Our fantastic client in the financial industry is looking to appoint a Degreed individual to take up this newly created position!

You will be responsible for the oversight of the Helpdesk Consultants as well as the provision of remote and desktop support to multiple internal users. Support will include general hardware, software and server related issues and you will also be required to manage the information storage functions.

We are looking for a young, highly self-motivated person with strong leadership skills to take up this challenging but awesome role.

Minimum requirements:

Completed Degree in IT

5years related experience

Excellent knowledge of SAN/NAS

Cloud knowledge and experience

Desired Skills:

IT Engineer

Senior Technician

Technical Manager

About The Employer:

Definite employer of choice in the financial industry that boasts a great Management team and excellent company culture

