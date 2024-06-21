Systems Administrator – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Systems Administrator to join their team, based in East London.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in IT systems and network administration, as well as experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies. Will be responsible for maintaining company’s IT infrastructure, ensuring its security and reliability, and providing technical support to employees.

Minimum Requirements:-

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT systems and network administration

Experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies, such as AWS or VMware

Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems

Duties:-

Install, configure, and maintain operating systems, software, and hardware

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise

Perform regular system backups and ensure data integrity

Manage user accounts and permissions

Maintain network security and implement appropriate security measures

Implement monitoring tools to proactively identify and address potential issues before they escalate

Skills:-

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

If you are interested in this position, please email your CV + supporting documentation to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Cloud Computing

Information Technology (IT)

Linux

Network Administration

Systems Administration

VMware

