Systems Administrator – Eastern Cape East London

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Systems Administrator to join their team, based in East London.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in IT systems and network administration, as well as experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies. Will be responsible for maintaining company’s IT infrastructure, ensuring its security and reliability, and providing technical support to employees.
Minimum Requirements:-
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT systems and network administration
- Experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies, such as AWS or VMware
- Strong knowledge of Windows and Linux operating systems
Duties:-
- Install, configure, and maintain operating systems, software, and hardware
- Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues as they arise
- Perform regular system backups and ensure data integrity
- Manage user accounts and permissions
- Maintain network security and implement appropriate security measures
- Implement monitoring tools to proactively identify and address potential issues before they escalate
Skills:-
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Cloud Computing
- Information Technology (IT)
- Linux
- Network Administration
- Systems Administration
- VMware