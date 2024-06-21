Systems Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Purpose

The ERP Systems Specialist will help ensure our ERP system runs smoothly in the manufacturing department. They will learn the ERP system, train team members, troubleshoot issues, and communicate with the system service provider. Additionally, they will download data, organize it into templates, distribute reports, and perform various data analyses as needed.

Duties & Responsibilities:ERP System Proficiency:

Quickly learn and understand the basics of the ERP system used by the company.

Continuously update knowledge and stay current with any system upgrades or changes.

Training:

Develop and deliver training programs for employees on the ERP system.

Create training materials and documentation to support user learning.

Troubleshooting:

Diagnose and resolve issues related to the ERP system.

Provide technical support to end-users and address any system-related queries.

Service Provider Correspondence:

Act as the primary point of contact with the ERP system service provider.

Communicate issues, coordinate updates, and ensure timely resolutions of system-related problems.

Data Management:

Download data from the ERP system as required.

Ensure data integrity and accuracy during extraction and handling.

Reporting:

Organize downloaded data into predefined templates.

Generate and distribute reports to relevant stakeholders on a regular basis.

Data Analysis:

Perform ad hoc data analysis to support business decisions and operational improvements.

Present data findings in a clear and concise manner.

Experience:

Prior experience with ERP systems

Experience in manufacturing environment is preferred

Proficiency with ERP systems and related software.

Strong computer skills, particularly with Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

Additional Excel courses and experience is preferred

Abilities / Skills:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

High attention to detail and strong organizational skills.

Expected Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Business Administration, or a related field preferred.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

ERP systems

Information Technology (IT)

Production

Software

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

