Technical Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Join Our Team as a Technical Test Analyst!

Are you passionate about ensuring software excellence through meticulous testing and automation? Do you thrive in dynamic, Agile environments where quality is paramount? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Role Overview:

As a Technical Test Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in our software development lifecycle, focusing on automated testing and ensuring the highest standards of quality across our products. You will be instrumental in crafting and executing test strategies, leveraging cutting-edge tools and frameworks like Cypress, Selenium, Gherkin, Cucumber, and Karate.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and prioritize test cases for both backend and frontend systems, employing both manual and automated approaches.

Develop and implement robust testing frameworks, contributing to our continuous integration and delivery pipelines.

Conduct thorough API & integration testing using tools such as Postman and Insomnia.

Champion black- and whitebox testing methodologies to uncover software defects early in the development process.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to define testing scope, strategies, and priorities, ensuring alignment with Agile principles.

Required Skills and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in IT or a related field.

Minimum 8 years of hands-on experience in Quality Assurance, with a strong foundation in SDLC and STLC.

ISTQB certifications (Foundation Level, Technical Test Analyst, Agile Testing) preferred.

Proficiency in test case design, execution, and defect management processes.

Experience with tools like X-Ray for test management and reporting.

Proven ability to provide valuable quality metrics and insights to stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

black box testing

whitebox testing

automation

API

