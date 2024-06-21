UI5 Developer

Are you a talented and passionate UI5 Developer looking to take your career to the next level? We are seeking a dynamic individual with a strong background in SAP UI5 development to join our innovative team. As a UI5 Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing high-quality user interfaces for our enterprise applications. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to create intuitive and responsive solutions that enhance user experience and drive business success. If you are driven by creativity, have an eye for detail, and are eager to contribute to cutting-edge projects, we want to hear from you! Join us and be a part of a company that values innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP UI5 experience

Delivery Management

SAP UI5

Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing

Application Architecture integration Architecture

Required Experience:

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

ui5

abap

sap

hana

