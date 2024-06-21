UI5 Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Are you a talented and passionate UI5 Developer looking to take your career to the next level? We are seeking a dynamic individual with a strong background in SAP UI5 development to join our innovative team. As a UI5 Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing high-quality user interfaces for our enterprise applications. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to create intuitive and responsive solutions that enhance user experience and drive business success. If you are driven by creativity, have an eye for detail, and are eager to contribute to cutting-edge projects, we want to hear from you! Join us and be a part of a company that values innovation, collaboration, and professional growth.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP UI5 experience
- Delivery Management
- SAP UI5
- Project Solution Planning, Estimation and Costing
- Application Architecture integration Architecture
Required Experience:
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- Data services
- BAPIs
- Eclipse IDE
- SAP Web IDE
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP Business Workflow
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- SAP Ariba network
- SAP Ariba Guided Buying
- SAP Fiori Lauchpad configuration
- SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Desired Skills:
- ui5
- abap
- sap
- hana