UX/UI Designer

Job Description

Enhance user experience on digital platforms through research and design. Develop user-friendly software to meet customer needs, improving overall usability and retention.

Responsibilities

Develop UX Design capability.

Conduct user research, testing, and collaborate for intuitive software development.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

Degree in Informatics, Engineering, or Computer Science.

Proven experience as a UX/UI Designer with a strong portfolio.

Proficiency in design software and project management.

Strong problem-solving skills and communication abilities.

Competency

Expertise in policy, product, and systems.

Strong communication, management, and resilience.

Goal-oriented and deadline-driven.

Analytical thinker with system integration understanding.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology (IT)

Project Management

Systems Software

Testing

UX / UI

