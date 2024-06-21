Job Description
Enhance user experience on digital platforms through research and design. Develop user-friendly software to meet customer needs, improving overall usability and retention.
Responsibilities
- Develop UX Design capability.
- Conduct user research, testing, and collaborate for intuitive software development.
Minimum Requirements & Skillset
- Degree in Informatics, Engineering, or Computer Science.
- Proven experience as a UX/UI Designer with a strong portfolio.
- Proficiency in design software and project management.
- Strong problem-solving skills and communication abilities.
Competency
- Expertise in policy, product, and systems.
- Strong communication, management, and resilience.
- Goal-oriented and deadline-driven.
- Analytical thinker with system integration understanding.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- Project Management
- Systems Software
- Testing
- UX / UI