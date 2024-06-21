UX/UI Designer – Remote Remote

Jun 21, 2024

Job Description

Enhance user experience on digital platforms through research and design. Develop user-friendly software to meet customer needs, improving overall usability and retention.

Responsibilities

  • Develop UX Design capability.
  • Conduct user research, testing, and collaborate for intuitive software development.

Minimum Requirements & Skillset

  • Degree in Informatics, Engineering, or Computer Science.
  • Proven experience as a UX/UI Designer with a strong portfolio.
  • Proficiency in design software and project management.
  • Strong problem-solving skills and communication abilities.

Competency

  • Expertise in policy, product, and systems.
  • Strong communication, management, and resilience.
  • Goal-oriented and deadline-driven.
  • Analytical thinker with system integration understanding.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • Project Management
  • Systems Software
  • Testing
  • UX / UI

Learn more/Apply for this position