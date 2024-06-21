WEB EAM Consultant (Advanced) T2619 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

User support via Incident/Problem/Change management

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

User sign off

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

ITIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Expert JAVA EE development knowledge

Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway

Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies

Expertise in agile development and DevOps

Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends

Teamwork and communication skills

Knowledge in IT security

Knowledge in ITIL processes

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Linux

Payara/Glassfish

Apache

Weblogic

Jenkins

Nexus

Bitbucket

General network understanding

Desired Skills:

JAVA EE

SAML

OpenID Connect

API Gateway

web and cloud technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position