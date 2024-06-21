WEB EAM Consultant (Advanced) T2619 TT

Development and maintenance on platform/application
Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Develop system solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
User support via Incident/Problem/Change management
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Meet with end users and gather requirements
Facilitate daily stand-ups
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
User training
Compiling of user and operational manuals
System audits
User sign off
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
ITIL certification (advantageous)
Minimum of 4-8 years IT working experience
ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Expert JAVA EE development knowledge
Knowledge of authentication solutions, SAML, OpenID Connect, API Gateway
Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies
Expertise in agile development and DevOps
Knowledge of current IT architectures, manufacturers and trends
Teamwork and communication skills
Knowledge in IT security
Knowledge in ITIL processes
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Linux
Payara/Glassfish
Apache
Weblogic
Jenkins
Nexus
Bitbucket
General network understanding
Desired Skills:
- JAVA EE
- SAML
- OpenID Connect
- API Gateway
- web and cloud technologies