2603_ IT Network Operations and Configuration Manager – Gauteng Pretoria

IT Network Operations and Configuration Manager with IT Degree and 5 years+ experience working in an enterprise environment and familiar with ITIL processes required for a reputable global company

Location: Gauteng

Design database systems

Build interfaces

Administration and integration

SQL

Solid understanding of relational database concepts

IT configuration management processes and tools

Enterprise network know-how

Automation solutions e.g. Rundeck / Ansible

Oracle DB

BI Tools – AWS Quicksight

Data Formats – YAML / JSON

Understanding of various database technologies and Cloud

Agile working methods

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

YAML

Oracle DB

