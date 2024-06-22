Full Stack Java Developer (Senior) 2553 / 2554 / 2555

Full Stack Java Developer with minimum 10 years JAVA DEVELOPMENT and manual AND automated testing required for a reputable global company

Development and maintenance of the application – front-end and back-end

Refine and size User Stories

Develop systems solutions

Identify and resolve risks

JAVA EE

JavaScript + JS UI Frameworks (Angular / Node JS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

Back-end EJB

RESTful and SOAP

SQL – Oracle / Postgres

Kubernetes

Linus/Unix

Docker

GitHub

Cloud Architecture



