SAP ABAP Developer

Senior SAP ABAP Developer with SAP ABAP Certification and knowledge in FICO (GL / Asset Accounting / AP / AR / Banking) and SAP MM and SD required for a reputable global company

Experience in a DevOps environment

System implementation

Development and maintenance on platforms/application

Preparation of system/technical documentation

Creation of Test Cases

System Testing/parallel runs

Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs and Web Services

SAP workflow in FI, MM, SD, Purchasing

AWM

Confluence and Jira

Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP Certified

Confluence

Jira

