SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 22, 2024

Senior SAP ABAP Developer with SAP ABAP Certification and knowledge in FICO (GL / Asset Accounting / AP / AR / Banking) and SAP MM and SD required for a reputable global company
Experience in a DevOps environment
System implementation
Development and maintenance on platforms/application
Preparation of system/technical documentation
Creation of Test Cases
System Testing/parallel runs
Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs and Web Services
SAP workflow in FI, MM, SD, Purchasing
AWM
Confluence and Jira
Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP Certified
  • Confluence
  • Jira

