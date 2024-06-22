SAP CIS Consultant – 2618 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP Cloud Identity Service (CIS) Consultant with experience in the areas of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of Cloud Infrastructure and Web Applications in a DevOps and Agile environment required for a reputable global company

Experience in the area of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of cloud infrastructure and web applications

Knowledge in the areas of:

WEB and CLOUD technologies

Authentication solutions: SAML / OpenID Connect

SCIM – System for Cross-domain Identity Management

Agile development and DevOps including JIRA / Confluence

Multi-factor authentification

Incident and Request Management (ITSM NEXT)

ITIL Processes

Troubleshooting and maintenance

IT Security

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP CIS

OpenID

SCIM

SAML

