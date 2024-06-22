SAP CIS Consultant – 2618 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP Cloud Identity Service (CIS) Consultant with experience in the areas of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of Cloud Infrastructure and Web Applications in a DevOps and Agile environment required for a reputable global company
Experience in the area of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of cloud infrastructure and web applications
Knowledge in the areas of:
WEB and CLOUD technologies
Authentication solutions: SAML / OpenID Connect
SCIM – System for Cross-domain Identity Management
Agile development and DevOps including JIRA / Confluence
Multi-factor authentification
Incident and Request Management (ITSM NEXT)
ITIL Processes
Troubleshooting and maintenance
IT Security
Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SAP CIS
- OpenID
- SCIM
- SAML