SAP CIS Consultant – 2618 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 22, 2024

SAP Cloud Identity Service (CIS) Consultant with experience in the areas of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of Cloud Infrastructure and Web Applications in a DevOps and Agile environment required for a reputable global company
Experience in the area of Enterprise IT or Platform Hosting, especially in the area of cloud infrastructure and web applications

Knowledge in the areas of:
WEB and CLOUD technologies
Authentication solutions: SAML / OpenID Connect
SCIM – System for Cross-domain Identity Management
Agile development and DevOps including JIRA / Confluence
Multi-factor authentification
Incident and Request Management (ITSM NEXT)
ITIL Processes
Troubleshooting and maintenance
IT Security

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP CIS
  • OpenID
  • SCIM
  • SAML

Learn more/Apply for this position