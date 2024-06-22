UX / UI Designer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? Accenture has partnered with a leading Pan-African telecommunications company and has launched a groundbreaking Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Product Designer in the CoE, you are a multi-skilled individual that is able to combine UX and UI capabilities to deliver value for businesses and their customers. The role requires foresight to produce sustainable outputs that can be tested, validated, and integrated into the daily lives of millions across Africa. At all times you will assess the value of the designed experience and ensure a high level of craft within your work. You will have the chance to work across a broad range of projects that enable the business to scale, bring new products to market, and captivate customers through powerful digital experiences.

Daily activities include but not limited to:

Discover

Requirements elicitation

Behavioural data analysis

User surveys and interviews

Persona’s and mental models

Empathy maps

Current product analysis

Competitor product analysis

Best practice analysis

User testing and feature validation

Describe

Solutioning workshops

Feature listing and prioritization

UX definition and principles

Browsing flows

Low-medium fidelity wireframing

Functional prototyping

Accessibility implementation guidelines

User stories and product roadmap contribution

Design

Look and feel establishment

Graphic user interface design

Accessibility implementation and testing

Micro-copy and UX writing

Multi-device design and rollout

Design system utilisation and extension

Micro-interactions and motion prototyping

Develop

Annotated design specifications

Visual asset preparation

Development implementation review

Product experience testing

Content quality assurance checks

Design system governance support

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification

Strong portfolio of product and platform design work

Proficient in utilising prototyping software, Figma and the Adobe suite

A superb eye for design with strong attention to detail

Good understanding of branding, marketing, data, media, social UI, UX, business analysis and technology trends

Ability to articulate and defend design decisions

The ability to create scalable component libraries

Good understanding of the development process and agile methodologies

Ability to work well alongside internal and external client teams

Take initiative and follow a self-leadership approach

Positive can-do attitude

Organised and efficient

Deadline orientated

Empathetic towards others

Strong team player contributing towards positive and respectful collaboration

Willingness to be challenged

Be able to perform within a high-pressure environment

About Accenture:

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed] Employment Opportunity Statement

