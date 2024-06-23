Field Technician – Northern Cape Kimberley

Printer Field Technician – Kimberley
R20, 000 – R25, 000 Total CTC pm
Must have minimum 5 years technical experience on copiers, printers and faxes
Experience in IT, digital equipment, printing, scanning, connecting MFP to network and mobile devices (Production print exp. an advantage)
Valid Driver’s License and own reliable motor vehicle is essential
Colour and Black & White experience is essential
Good communication skills
Must be neat, presentable, well groomed and a go getter
Must be a team player that participates and adds value to the team, must be innovative and willing to assist to improve existing processes to ensure continuous improvement
MPLUS completed (minimum professional) or similar
A+ ; N+ Certification (advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Field Technician
- Multifunctional printers
- copiers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years