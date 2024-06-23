Field Technician – Northern Cape Upington

Printer Field Technician – Upington

R20, 000 – R25, 000 Total CTC pm

Must have minimum 5 years technical experience on copiers, printers and faxes

Experience in IT, digital equipment, printing, scanning, connecting MFP to network and mobile devices (Production print exp. an advantage)

Valid Driver’s License and own reliable motor vehicle is essential

Colour and Black & White experience is essential

Good communication skills

Must be neat, presentable, well groomed and a go getter

Must be a team player that participates and adds value to the team, must be innovative and willing to assist to improve existing processes to ensure continuous improvement

MPLUS completed (minimum professional) or similar

A+ ; N+ Certification (advantage)

Desired Skills:

Field Technician

Multifunctional printers

copiers

