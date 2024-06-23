IT Administrator

ITAdministrator | Stellenbosch

We are looking for an IT Systems Administrator who will assist withmaintaining all system infrastructure & user assistance

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 plus relevant diploma/certificate in Information Technology

Microsoft certifications

Preferably 3 years’ experience in systems administration

Familiar with networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

General knowledge of VPNs

Knowledge of Office 365 Cloud services (Hosted emails), Forti AP’s and other WIFI AP’s, HP Aruba Switches and VLAN, Windows 1011 and Server 20192022, Active Directory administration (users, groups, group policy, DNS, DHCP, organizational units), fiber connections and different topologies

Preferably knowledge of DSTV systems for the hospitality industries

Excellent problem-solving skills with regards to any IT technology and multimedia

Ability to work independently and under pressure

Ability to handle and prioritize multiple tasks and meet all deadlines

Excellent high level of attention to detail and accuracy

Good interpersonal skills and communication skills – ability to liaise at all levels

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Install, configure and provide technical support for both hardware and software;

Manage the configuration and operation of client-based computer operating systems;

Monitor the system daily and respond immediately to security or usability concerns;

Create and verify backups of Servers (Acronis Cyber Cloud);

Upgrade systems and processes as required for enhanced functionality and security issue resolution;

Administrate infrastructure, including firewalls (Fortigate), malware protection software (ESET Remote Administrator), virtual servers (VMware), domain controller (Microsoft Active directory 2019), Point of sale (EasyPos), Accounting software server (Sage Evolution), Biometrics access control system, internet fiber metro ethernet lines, back up internet WIFI links and other processes;

Set up accounts and workstations for new staff members;

Troubleshoot issues and outages;

Managing all WIFI connections making sure uptime is at 100% for both clients and users (Unifi Controller);

Manage and maintain the phone system (3CX PABX);

Administer and maintain the Office 365 accounts for all staff email accounts hosted with Microsoft;

Keep up to date record of all computer assets in the registry;

Provide technical support and manNagement with regards to setting up DSTV, home automation, music systems, 2-way radio system and other multimedia setups as required.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

