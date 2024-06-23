SAP EWM Consultant – 2626 – Gauteng Pretoria

SAP EWM Consultant with a minimum of 5 years SAP UI5 experience required for a reputable global company
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
- SAP EWM Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- SAP EWM Operational Consultant (S/4HANA)
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
- SAP Business Workflow
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- Claims