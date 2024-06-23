SAP EWM Consultant – 2626

SAP EWM Consultant with a minimum of 5 years SAP UI5 experience required for a reputable global company

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure , etc.

and perform all relevant configuration for example , etc. Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects

SAP EWM Module Configuration

Development documentation

SAP EWM Operational Consultant (S/4HANA)

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM

SAP Business Workflow

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SAP EWM

SAP MM-Purchasing

Claims

Learn more/Apply for this position