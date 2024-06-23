SAP EWM Consultant – 2626

Jun 23, 2024

SAP EWM Consultant with a minimum of 5 years SAP UI5 experience required for a reputable global company

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements)
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure, etc.
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects
  • SAP EWM Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • SAP EWM Operational Consultant (S/4HANA)
  • SAP Cloud Platform
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM
  • SAP Business Workflow

Send CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP EWM
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • Claims

