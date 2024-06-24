Agricultural Technologist / Field Technician

Jun 24, 2024

Our client in the Agricultural Research industry is currently looking to add an Agricultural Technologist / Field Technician to their team in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo areas.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • A BSc Agriculture Degree or another relevant agricultural degree is essential.
  • A minimum of 2 – 3 years experience within a similar position with experience in trials, pests, diseases etc.
  • A valid Code 8 license is essential.
  • Willingness to travel and adapt to changing working hours according to operational requirements.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

  • Research on the protocols for development as requested by customers.
  • The development of research projects.
  • Project planning – lay-out, execution and evaluation of field trials.
  • The preparation of protocols
  • Reliable samples.
  • Preparation of chemicals and equipment.
  • Calibration of equipment.
  • Application of chemicals according to the protocols.
  • Data capture.
  • Statistical analyses.
  • Interpretation of results.
  • The writing of scientific reports based on the results.
  • Stock taking of chemicals.
  • Investigate field crops quality, nutrient status, diseases visible and general crop quality.
  • Any other tasks required by the General Manager.
  • Networking in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo area to obtain more sites for trials.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Research
  • Agri
  • trials
  • project
  • stats
  • reports
  • chemicals

Learn more/Apply for this position