Our client in the Agricultural Research industry is currently looking to add an Agricultural Technologist / Field Technician to their team in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo areas.
An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:
- A BSc Agriculture Degree or another relevant agricultural degree is essential.
- A minimum of 2 – 3 years experience within a similar position with experience in trials, pests, diseases etc.
- A valid Code 8 license is essential.
- Willingness to travel and adapt to changing working hours according to operational requirements.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Research on the protocols for development as requested by customers.
- The development of research projects.
- Project planning – lay-out, execution and evaluation of field trials.
- The preparation of protocols
- Reliable samples.
- Preparation of chemicals and equipment.
- Calibration of equipment.
- Application of chemicals according to the protocols.
- Data capture.
- Statistical analyses.
- Interpretation of results.
- The writing of scientific reports based on the results.
- Stock taking of chemicals.
- Investigate field crops quality, nutrient status, diseases visible and general crop quality.
- Any other tasks required by the General Manager.
- Networking in the Langkloof / Kirkwood / Addo area to obtain more sites for trials.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
