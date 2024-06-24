Business Analyst (Finance and Banking)

Banking / Credit Capital

Contract Opportunity – 3 Months

Sandton

Seeking a Senior Business Analyst with Basel III knowledge, specifically on Credit Capital. The focus would be to assist on testing of the results and regulatory returns.

Please see below for more detail:

Strong technical experience in Basel and Banking experience – Basel 3.5/4 (conceptual) and banking experience (if Capital Market experience with Basel 3.5/4 that would be very beneficial).

Strong (conceptual) knowledge of Basel IV

Validation of test results and test cases against the Basel regulations as well as Reporting

In terms of the Regulatory Returns (BA 200, BA 210, etc.), must be able to validate the accuracy and completeness of these Regulatory Returns post completion based on the Basel 3.5/4 regulations – i.e. validating the Reg Returns; are these Reg Returns being populated correctly in the different / applicable buckets, etc.

Data Sourcing (i.e. straight ETL work).

