Data Analyst

Jun 24, 2024

Data Analyst
PE
Market related salary
Our client is seeking to appoint a Business Analyst with 3+ years of relevant experience in a Data Analytics/Business Intelligence environment.
A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field of study (Computer Science, Statistics, etc.) Computer proficiency in MS office (Excel, Word & Outlook)
Successful incumbent will gather and consolidate data from multiple sources, including internal databases and third-party vendors;

  • Proficient at analysing and reconciling large sets of data to identify anomalies;
  • Cleanse, validate, and process data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency;
  • Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to communicate findings effectively;
  • Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies within the data to inform business decisions.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, to understand business requirements and priorities;
  • Familiarity with data warehousing architecture and processes;
  • An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving;
  • Administratively strong with high attention to detail and accuracy;
  • Organised and thorough in approach.

Resume applications to [Email Address Removed] before 27 June 2024.

Desired Skills:

  • Business analyst
  • data analyst
  • business intelligence
  • gather and consolidate data from multiple sources
  • reconciling large sets of data
  • Identify anomalies

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

technology driven

Learn more/Apply for this position