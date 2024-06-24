Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Our client is seeking to appoint a Business Analyst with 3+ years of relevant experience in a Data Analytics/Business Intelligence environment.

A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field of study (Computer Science, Statistics, etc.) Computer proficiency in MS office (Excel, Word & Outlook)

Successful incumbent will gather and consolidate data from multiple sources, including internal databases and third-party vendors;

Proficient at analysing and reconciling large sets of data to identify anomalies;

Cleanse, validate, and process data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency;

Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to communicate findings effectively;

Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies within the data to inform business decisions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, to understand business requirements and priorities;

Familiarity with data warehousing architecture and processes;

An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving;

Administratively strong with high attention to detail and accuracy;

Organised and thorough in approach.

