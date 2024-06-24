Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Data Analyst
Our client is seeking to appoint a Business Analyst with 3+ years of relevant experience in a Data Analytics/Business Intelligence environment.
A Bachelor’s Degree in a related field of study (Computer Science, Statistics, etc.) Computer proficiency in MS office (Excel, Word & Outlook)
Successful incumbent will gather and consolidate data from multiple sources, including internal databases and third-party vendors;
- Proficient at analysing and reconciling large sets of data to identify anomalies;
- Cleanse, validate, and process data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency;
- Develop and maintain dashboards and reports to communicate findings effectively;
- Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies within the data to inform business decisions.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, to understand business requirements and priorities;
- Familiarity with data warehousing architecture and processes;
- An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving;
- Administratively strong with high attention to detail and accuracy;
- Organised and thorough in approach.
Resume applications to [Email Address Removed] before 27 June 2024.
Desired Skills:
- Business analyst
- data analyst
- business intelligence
- gather and consolidate data from multiple sources
- reconciling large sets of data
- Identify anomalies
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
technology driven