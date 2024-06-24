Database Administrator

Role:

Our client seeks to appoint a Systems Specialist: ICT Database Administrator. The successful candidate will ensure the management and maintenance of data within the company’s databases and perform such other duties as may be required by the Manager: Information and Communication and Technology (ICT).

Minimum Requirements:

5 years’ experience in SQL, MySQL and Oracle database administration.

2 years’ experience in working in the Cloud environment, i.e. Microsoft Azure, DevOps.

3 years of Applications support, and programming experience is required.

An NQF Level 7 qualification on the 10-Level NQF or equivalent with more than 5 years of experience in Information Technology, Python, PHP and ETL would be advantageous.

The incumbent must have a good knowledge of IT laws and regulations, information systems and technology principles, digitisation and trends in IT, IT architecture, Azure DevOps and programming, IT security, data management, and system design. Problem-solving, project management, and building alliances should be the skills of those aspiring for this appointment.

Qualifications:

The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate recognised qualification at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF, or equivalent

Key Performance Areas:

Plan, create, and implement database systems.

Enhance database systems.

Ensure and monitor performance, integrity, and security of databases.

Ensure database and application capacity planning.

Develop and maintain programmes in Oracle, SQL, MySQL, and azure platforms.

Manage software as a service, infrastructure/servers, and/or platform as a service.

Provide ad hoc user support and training to enhance information systems applications and databases.

Resolve user’s problems associated with the usage of information systems applications and databases.

Desired Skills:

sql

mysql

oracle

Learn more/Apply for this position