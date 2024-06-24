Developer – Python (12 month contract / USD rates) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:



If you are looking for a meaningful and impactful contribution to philanthropic initiatives while earning well and working for a dynamic, organised and innovative global organisation and earning USD rates, this is too good an opportunity to pass up. Initially a 12 month contract, the intent is to renew or go perm. You will be working with the best global talent, the tech is innovative and super exciting but the work that you will be doing is all to support those that most need it, the feel-good factor is priceless.

What you will be doing:



Dive into every facet of software design and development, embracing the opportunity to create innovative solutions.

Craft detailed technical documentation that serves as a roadmap for seamless implementation.

Engage in the thrill of testing / QA / and continuous improvement to ensure robustness and reliability.

Become the detective of code, solving puzzles and enhancing existing software to perfection.

Collaborate closely with business analysts, lending your expertise to capture and refine business requirements.

Be a valued voice in company and project meetings, contributing your insights and ideas to drive success.

What you need:



Tertiary degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or related field.

5+ years of software development experience.

Python proficiency is very important, Bash shell scripting would be a strong advantage

Skilled in mobile app development (Java/Kotlin/Flutter) will be helpful but not essential

Strong in back-end web development and API development is important

Familiar with front-end frameworks (Angular.js/Vue.js) would be well received

Experienced with SQL (PostgreSQL/SQLite) and NoSQL databases would be great

Familiarity of version control would great

Knowledgeable CI tools are definitely worth mentioning if you have the experience.

While not essential to have, the additional skills that will fast track your application are:

Proficiency in process design

User experience and user interface design capabilities

Experience using reporting tools such as Qlik Sense and Qlik Nprinting

Proficiency in collaboration tools like Asana, Slack, and Google Chat

Experience with documentation platforms like Confluence

Job ID:



J104521

