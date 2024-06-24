DVF Software Engineer (Expert) 1592 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant IT/Business Degree
Essential Skills Requirements:
Great code organisation and quality
Commitment to infrastructure as code
Automation
TDD (Test-Driven Development)
BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
Key Skills (or equivalent):
Building CLI Tools
Building Python Libraries
Python Unit Testing
Using Public Cloud Services
Java Exposure
Restful services
CI/CD
Understanding of Agile ways of working
Strong Debugging skills
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
MongoDB Exposure
AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
TypeScript, NodeJS
Atlassian APIs
Typescript
Qualities that we’re looking for include:
Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details
Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions
Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of
Sound understanding of computer science
Desired Skills:
