DVF Software Engineer (Expert) 1592 TT

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Essential Skills Requirements:

Great code organisation and quality

Commitment to infrastructure as code

Automation

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Key Skills (or equivalent):

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Understanding of Agile ways of working

Strong Debugging skills

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

MongoDB Exposure

AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)

TypeScript, NodeJS

Atlassian APIs

Typescript

Qualities that we’re looking for include:

Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details

Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions

Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of

Sound understanding of computer science

Desired Skills:

TDD (Test-Driven Development)

BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)

Automation

Learn more/Apply for this position