Full Stack C# Developer

Our client is seeking a full stack developer (mainly Microsoft stack) to work and innovate on their SaaS platform which provides a unified view of the service delivery process, from service request to fulfilment and ongoing service management.
Key Requirements
- Relevant tertiary IT qualification or certificate/ diploma in software development from industry recognized training institution
- 4 years’ experience as a full stack developer
- Proficient with issue tracking tools (Jira, Azure DevOps)
- JavaScript web frontend development, C# Backend Development
- TSQL and LINQ technologies
- .Net (Framework and Core), ASP.Net MVC
- JavaScript (React, Vue, Angular), HTML5, CSS3, SASS
- WCF, REST, Web API, SOAP, JSON
Desired Skills:
- C#
- HTML
- CSS
- Azure
- Jira