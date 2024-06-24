Full Stack C# Developer

Jun 24, 2024

Our client is seeking a full stack developer (mainly Microsoft stack) to work and innovate on their SaaS platform which provides a unified view of the service delivery process, from service request to fulfilment and ongoing service management.

Key Requirements

  • Relevant tertiary IT qualification or certificate/ diploma in software development from industry recognized training institution
  • 4 years’ experience as a full stack developer
  • Proficient with issue tracking tools (Jira, Azure DevOps)
  • JavaScript web frontend development, C# Backend Development
  • TSQL and LINQ technologies
  • .Net (Framework and Core), ASP.Net MVC
  • JavaScript (React, Vue, Angular), HTML5, CSS3, SASS
  • WCF, REST, Web API, SOAP, JSON

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Azure
  • Jira

