Full Stack C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client is seeking a full stack developer (mainly Microsoft stack) to work and innovate on their SaaS platform which provides a unified view of the service delivery process, from service request to fulfilment and ongoing service management.

Key Requirements

Relevant tertiary IT qualification or certificate/ diploma in software development from industry recognized training institution

4 years’ experience as a full stack developer

Proficient with issue tracking tools (Jira, Azure DevOps)

JavaScript web frontend development, C# Backend Development

TSQL and LINQ technologies

.Net (Framework and Core), ASP.Net MVC

JavaScript (React, Vue, Angular), HTML5, CSS3, SASS

WCF, REST, Web API, SOAP, JSON

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

CSS

Azure

Jira

