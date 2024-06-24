Full Stack Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking an experienced mid to senior Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be skilled in PHP, Laravel, React, Typescript and [URL Removed] test, and maintain many web applications using the Laravel and [URL Removed] frameworks.

Work with cross functional teams to translate project requirements into technical solutions and ship new features

Design and implement efficient, scalable, and secure code

Perform code reviews and ensure adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Maintain documentation of code and project tasks and contribute to technical specifications

Requirements:

Proven experience as a full stack developer, with at least 3 years of experience.

Strong understanding of web application security best practices.

Experience with Jenkins, Portainer and Azure is a plus

Strong knowledge and experience in PHP web development

Proficient in Laravel v7+ framework and its ecosystem

Strong knowledge of React and Typescript

Proficient in [URL Removed] and Tailwind CSS

Solid understanding of hooks and state management solutions

Solid understanding of both object-oriented and functional programming concepts

Experience with Eloquent ORM

Experience with Git version control

Experience with Docker

Experience with MySQL

Knowledge of RESTful APIs and web services

Understanding of SOLID and DRY principles

Understanding of design patterns

Effective communication and collaboration skills

Familiarity with JIRA and agile methodology is a plus

Benefits:

Companywide pension scheme

Private health insurance

Entirely free gym membership

Extra half day holiday on your birthday

Professional qualification support

Access to [URL Removed] for employee only rewards

Personal life insurance

Generous holiday allowance

Desired Skills:

