Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s client is seeking an experienced mid to senior Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will be skilled in PHP, Laravel, React, Typescript and [URL Removed] test, and maintain many web applications using the Laravel and [URL Removed] frameworks.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a full stack developer, with at least 3 years of experience.
- Strong understanding of web application security best practices.
- Experience with Jenkins, Portainer and Azure is a plus
- Strong knowledge and experience in PHP web development
- Proficient in Laravel v7+ framework and its ecosystem
- Strong knowledge of React and Typescript
- Proficient in [URL Removed] and Tailwind CSS
- Solid understanding of hooks and state management solutions
- Solid understanding of both object-oriented and functional programming concepts
- Experience with Eloquent ORM
- Experience with Git version control
- Experience with Docker
- Experience with MySQL
- Knowledge of RESTful APIs and web services
- Understanding of SOLID and DRY principles
- Understanding of design patterns
- Effective communication and collaboration skills
- Familiarity with JIRA and agile methodology is a plus
Benefits:
- Companywide pension scheme
- Private health insurance
- Entirely free gym membership
- Extra half day holiday on your birthday
- Professional qualification support
- Access to [URL Removed] for employee only rewards
- Personal life insurance
- Generous holiday allowance
Desired Skills:
