Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

A .NET Full Stack Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework. The ideal candidate should

Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Writing clean, scalable code for web applications

Extensive experience writing fairly complex SQL either on MSSQL or SAP

Developing front-end web architecture using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks

Building back-end services and APIs using C# and .NET

Integrating third-party systems and APIs

Ensuring responsiveness and performance of applications

Troubleshooting and debugging issues

Conducting code reviews and mentor junior developers

Experience

Possess a strong background in both front-end and back-end technologies, including proficiency in languages such as C# and JavaScript

Strong database knowledge and SQL skills either on MS SQL or SAP HANA SQL is a must

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

.Net

SQL

MSSQL

SAP

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

SAP HANA SQL

C#

