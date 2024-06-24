Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- A .NET Full Stack Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework. The ideal candidate should
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Writing clean, scalable code for web applications
- Extensive experience writing fairly complex SQL either on MSSQL or SAP
- Developing front-end web architecture using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks
- Building back-end services and APIs using C# and .NET
- Integrating third-party systems and APIs
- Ensuring responsiveness and performance of applications
- Troubleshooting and debugging issues
- Conducting code reviews and mentor junior developers
Experience
- Possess a strong background in both front-end and back-end technologies, including proficiency in languages such as C# and JavaScript
- Strong database knowledge and SQL skills either on MS SQL or SAP HANA SQL is a must
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- SQL
- MSSQL
- SAP
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- SAP HANA SQL
- C#