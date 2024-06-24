Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer

Jun 24, 2024

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Intermediate – Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

  • A .NET Full Stack Developer is responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining software applications using the Microsoft .NET Framework. The ideal candidate should
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
  • Writing clean, scalable code for web applications
  • Extensive experience writing fairly complex SQL either on MSSQL or SAP
  • Developing front-end web architecture using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks
  • Building back-end services and APIs using C# and .NET
  • Integrating third-party systems and APIs
  • Ensuring responsiveness and performance of applications
  • Troubleshooting and debugging issues
  • Conducting code reviews and mentor junior developers

Experience

  • Possess a strong background in both front-end and back-end technologies, including proficiency in languages such as C# and JavaScript
  • Strong database knowledge and SQL skills either on MS SQL or SAP HANA SQL is a must

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • SQL
  • MSSQL
  • SAP
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • SAP HANA SQL
  • C#

