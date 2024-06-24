Java Developer (Expert) 2845

Jun 24, 2024

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Senior Level in Java EE Business Application Development
  • Experience as a Lead Engineer
  • Senior Level in Software Architecture
  • Senior Level knowledge in building and integrating RESTful APIs
  • Excellent knowledge in transforming business requirements into architecture and code.
  • Very good knowledge in testing (unit tests, system tests, automated testing etc.)
  • Very good knowledge in working with AWS Cloud
  • Very good knowledge in working with Apache Kafka
  • Very good knowledge in Git
  • Basic knowledge in working with an Angular Frontend
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Familiar with Quarkus
  • Familiar with Terraform
  • Familiar with Cloud Engineering
  • Familiar with Grafana
  • Experience working using agile development methodologies.
  • Experience using Confluence and Jira

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT Degree / Diploma and Work Experience
  • 10+ years of experience in as a Software Engineer in Java based applications.
  • 4+ years of experience working with Enterprise level Business Applications

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • JAVA EE
  • Angular
  • Architecture

