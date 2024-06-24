Java Developer (Expert) 2845

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Senior Level in Java EE Business Application Development
- Experience as a Lead Engineer
- Senior Level in Software Architecture
- Senior Level knowledge in building and integrating RESTful APIs
- Excellent knowledge in transforming business requirements into architecture and code.
- Very good knowledge in testing (unit tests, system tests, automated testing etc.)
- Very good knowledge in working with AWS Cloud
- Very good knowledge in working with Apache Kafka
- Very good knowledge in Git
- Basic knowledge in working with an Angular Frontend
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Familiar with Quarkus
- Familiar with Terraform
- Familiar with Cloud Engineering
- Familiar with Grafana
- Experience working using agile development methodologies.
- Experience using Confluence and Jira
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT Degree / Diploma and Work Experience
- 10+ years of experience in as a Software Engineer in Java based applications.
- 4+ years of experience working with Enterprise level Business Applications
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- JAVA EE
- Angular
- Architecture