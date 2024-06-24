Java Developer (Senior) 1332 – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS Cloud
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience
- Agile working experience
- Webpack
- SonarQube
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- 8 Years Work experience
- Diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
Desired Skills:
