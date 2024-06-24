Java Developer (Senior) 1332

Jun 24, 2024

Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS Cloud
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience
  • Agile working experience
  • Webpack
  • SonarQube

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • 8 Years Work experience
  • Diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Developer
  • J2EE
  • JavaScript / Typescript

