Linux System Administrator at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The Linux System Administrator within the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), will be responsible for the efficient management and maintenance of Linux-based systems across the organization’s network. Experience in Linux administration will be instrumental in ensuring the stability, performance, and security of these systems, which form a critical part of SAEON’s information infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the Senior Administrator to develop and maintain dependable and efficient services on Linux-based operating systems

Reduce system downtime by configuring fault tolerance and minimizing potential failure scenarios

Conduct a thorough analysis of system configurations and issues to pinpoint areas requiring enhancement

Manage system security and mitigate vulnerabilities to ensure optimal performance

Regularly update system components and software

Maintain system backups to protect against data loss

Deploy and configure packages and services in accordance with stakeholder requirements

Administer modifications to existing services in a controlled and organized manner

Develop and sustain comprehensive documentation pertaining to system configurations, operational procedures, and troubleshooting protocols

Collaborate with IT team members to formulate strategies for the implementation of new systems and technologies

Provide prompt assistance to relevant stakeholders experiencing access or troubleshooting issues while accessing systems

Resolve identified system issues promptly and efficiently to minimize downtime and maintain service availability

Administer Linux-related tasks on the service desk, ensuring adherence to established protocols and procedures

Oversee user authentication management to maintain secure access to systems and protect sensitive data

Monitor system updates and security measures to ensure that all software is up-to-date and free of known vulnerabilities

Monitor associated networks and devices for potential issues or threats, using advanced network monitoring tools to identify security breaches or unauthorized access attempts

Generate timely and comprehensive reports on Linux-related security events, and document the steps taken to address and mitigate these events, to maintain and improve the overall security posture of the organization

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-5 years

B

Tech/B

Sc

in Computer Science/Information Science/Information Technology

Linux related certification: Linux+, LPIC-1, RHCSA

Experience:

2-5 years of documented experience on Linux systems

Knowledge:

Understanding of Linux Operating System: The successful candidate should have a good understanding of the Linux operating system, including the command line interface, file systems, and network configuration

System Administration Tools: should be familiar with the various system administration tools that are used in Linux, such as package management, user management, process management, and system monitoring

Networking: A good understanding of networking concepts such as TCP/IP, routing, DNS, DHCP, and firewalls is important

Security: knowledge of Linux security concepts, such as permissions, access control lists, encryption, and firewalls

Scripting and Automation: As a Linux administrator, one should be proficient in scripting and automation tools such as Bash, Python, and Ansible

Troubleshooting: one should be able to troubleshoot common Linux issues such as boot failures, network connectivity problems, and application errors

Virtualization and Containerization: Understanding of virtualization and containerization technologies like Docker, VirtualBox, and KVM can also be helpful

Cloud Technologies: Knowledge of cloud technologies such as AWS, GCP, or Azure is a plus

Additional Notes:

Communication Skills: As a Linux administrator, you need to communicate effectively with other team members, users, and clients, so good communication skills are essential. Continuous Learning: The Linux world is continuously evolving, and new tools, technologies, and concepts are constantly emerging. A Linux administrator should be curious, adaptable, and eager to learn and keep up with the latest developments. Attention to detail: As a Linux administrator, you will be responsible for configuring and maintaining systems, so having an eye for detail is crucial to avoid errors. Critical thinking: You will need to analyze problems and come up with solutions to technical issues. Time management: You will be handling multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, so good time management skills are important. Teamwork: Linux administrators often work in teams, so the ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with others is essential. Customer service: As a Linux administrator, you may need to communicate with end-users to troubleshoot issues or provide technical support, so having good customer service skills is important. Documentation: A Linux administrator should have excellent documentation skills to keep track of system changes and configurations. Adaptability: The Linux world is constantly evolving, and you will need to keep up with new technologies and trends. Being adaptable and flexible is a valuable trait. Problem-solving: Linux administrators often face complex technical problems that require creative problem-solving skills to resolve. Self-motivation: A Linux administrator should be self-motivated and proactive in learning new skills and technologies. Stress management: Being a Linux administrator can be stressful at times, and being able to manage stress effectively is essential to maintain productivity and performance. Applicants with disabilities are encouraged to apply. The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities. Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON) is a research platform funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and managed by the National Research Foundation (NRF) since 2002. SAEON is mandated to observe and research ecosystems on land, in coastal regions and the oceans to understand how those systems function and might change over time and space when influenced by socio-economic driving forces including climate change. We deliver our data online and offer tools, services and advice for informed environmental policy-making.

