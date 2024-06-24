Mobile Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A company headquartered in Germany that emphasizes innovation for growth is on the lookout for a talented and passionate Midlevel Mobile Developer. They’re seeking someone with solid expertise in both Ionic and ColdFusion to become part of their vibrant development team. This position is perfect for an individual deeply committed to technology and keen on creating impactful applications. The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field and possess 3 to 4 years of demonstrated experience in software development, with a specific focus on Ionic and ColdFusion.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain web and mobile applications using Ionic and ColdFusion.

Collaborate with cross functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Identify potential problems and resolve application bottlenecks

Maintain code integrity and organization

Provide technical support and contribute to project documentation.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 to 4 years of proven experience in software development with a focus on Ionic and ColdFusion

Strong proficiency in ColdFusion and experience with CFML (ColdFusion Markup Language)

Proficient in Ionic Framework for building cross platform mobile applications

Experience in Django and Python.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect applications to backend services.

Strong understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Good knowledge of modern HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

