Project Manager (Construction) at READE RECRUITMENT

Project Manager (Construction)

POSITION: Project Manager

The Project Manager Role is for Denmark on a Pharmaceutical Project about 40mins drive North of Copenhagen

LOCATION: DENMARK

RENUMERATION PACKAGE:

Salary Package of €130K +€8.5K Net

Local Allowance.

Work Rotation would be 3 Weeks In Denmark On Site and 1 Week Working from Home Location

JOB DESCRIPTION:

You will be reporting to the Project Director. Display effective management of a project from initial client contact to Project handover and thereafter to end of warranty period. Effective management of the project the company’s objectives in relation to service, profitability and client relationship development are to be achieved. As a key member of the team, the job title will be an exemplar ambassador for the company and its values, integrity, dependability, safety, pride, quality.

KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

Detailed knowledge of the Project Manager role

Commercial understanding

Health, Safety and Environmental systems

Knowledge of the teams strengths and weaknesses

KEY RESPONABILTIES:

Project Start-Up Phase

Arrange and chair handover from estimating department to construction team

Liaise with the Director of the project regarding staffing for the project

Validate project and in doing so develop business plan, cost control system, cash flow and billable schedules

Produce procurement plan, drawing / design plan, construction programme, s-curve and histogram

Liaise with client and design team on procurement and engineering issues

Develop project safety and quality plans

Mobilise sub-contractors and labour in accordance with business plan

Development Project measure prior to commencement of Construction in line with the agreed project programme

Project Running Phase

Agree a training plan for staff and operatives with the Director of the project

Manage your site team:

Effective day to day running of site activities

Delivery of the project within the given constraints of time and cost

Monthly team meetings to discuss project progress against milestones

Ensure compliance with programme, materials deliveries, engineering, quality and safety

Ensure compliance with contract requirements

Audits to be carried out by the Engineering Manager in accordance with the design plan

Attend meetings with client

Hold weekly progress meetings with sub-contractors covering health, safety and training

Ensure effective cost and sales control in conjunction with S & Lead Engineers

Advise client in good time of current sales plan

Ensure productivity at work face is measured on a weekly basis also maintain project progress control

Submit monthly internal reports to Operations Director

To minimise company exposure to risk on the project

Ensure compliance with all relevant technical aspects within construction industry standards and local authorities requirements if applicable

Manage labour and subcontractors ensuring compliance for installation

Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs

Relations with the client and stakeholders to be maintained and managed

To apply the client’s methodology effectively and enforce project standards

Audit and prepare on-site quality plans, monitor & maintain site EHS requirements

Establish an effective material stock control and storage system

Project Completion Phase

Understand the requirements and actions to be taken to test, commission and handover the project prior to the commencement of the commissioning period

Ensure testing and commissioning is carried out in accordance with the Quality Plan and projects specific requirements

Ensure final design audit (if applicable) is carried out by the Engineering Manager

Complete and certify all ‘life systems’ in good time for handover date

Ensure all systems are demonstrated to Client and projects Building control officer

Issue O&M manual format’s for approval prior to final submission

Handover O&M manual and record drawings

Prepare final account with the QS, submit and agree with client in line with company objective

Demobilise site team and establishment in conjunction with Director of the project

Produce a project close-out report and submit to the Operations Director

Archive project server and EHS files in accordance with DEL’s requirements

Maintain contact with client for warranty period and thereafter when retention monies are collected

Undertake a lessons learnt review on the project and present these findings to the Directors

Post contract completion e. clearing site/archiving/financial & practical review/installed drawings and manuals/secure disposal of confidential information and systems

People Management

Ensure your project team is following Company policies and procedures

Ensure all project teams have the required EHS training

Providing a positive contribution towards your team’s performance and development by:

setting objectives at the start of the year

monitoring progress against specific objectives/ KPIs throughout the year

discussing progress against these objectives at performance reviews

acting as a mentor and advising on training development opportunities

General

Put forward ideas and take action to implement continuous improvement of the Company

Maintain a site diary / daybook

Maintain the company’s confidential information policy

Build relationships with all parties involved in the project and maintain effective team communication and cooperation for successful project completion

All other reasonable tasks assigned to you from time to time from your manager

Behaviours & Attitudes Required:

Ability to priorities workload

Recognises own strengths and weaknesses and committed to ongoing development

Acceptance of responsibility and accountability

HOW TO APPLY:

Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter outlining their qualifications and relevant experience to [Email Address Removed] Please include ” PROJECT MANAGER DENMARK Application” in the subject line. Only qualified candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Pharmaceutical

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a well-established mechanical, electrical and HVAC engineering and construction company, with major project experience across a wide range of sectors in Europe. For decades, Dornan Group has been creating simple solutions to complex engineering problems for some of the world’s most admired companies.

