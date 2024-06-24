Project Manager (Construction) at READE RECRUITMENT

POSITION: Project Manager
The Project Manager Role is for Denmark on a Pharmaceutical Project about 40mins drive North of Copenhagen
LOCATION: DENMARK
RENUMERATION PACKAGE:
- Salary Package of €130K +€8.5K Net
- Local Allowance.
- Work Rotation would be 3 Weeks In Denmark On Site and 1 Week Working from Home Location
JOB DESCRIPTION:
You will be reporting to the Project Director. Display effective management of a project from initial client contact to Project handover and thereafter to end of warranty period. Effective management of the project the company’s objectives in relation to service, profitability and client relationship development are to be achieved. As a key member of the team, the job title will be an exemplar ambassador for the company and its values, integrity, dependability, safety, pride, quality.
KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:
- Detailed knowledge of the Project Manager role
- Commercial understanding
- Health, Safety and Environmental systems
- Knowledge of the teams strengths and weaknesses
KEY RESPONABILTIES:
Project Start-Up Phase
- Arrange and chair handover from estimating department to construction team
- Liaise with the Director of the project regarding staffing for the project
- Validate project and in doing so develop business plan, cost control system, cash flow and billable schedules
- Produce procurement plan, drawing / design plan, construction programme, s-curve and histogram
- Liaise with client and design team on procurement and engineering issues
- Develop project safety and quality plans
- Mobilise sub-contractors and labour in accordance with business plan
- Development Project measure prior to commencement of Construction in line with the agreed project programme
Project Running Phase
- Agree a training plan for staff and operatives with the Director of the project
- Manage your site team:
- Effective day to day running of site activities
- Delivery of the project within the given constraints of time and cost
- Monthly team meetings to discuss project progress against milestones
- Ensure compliance with programme, materials deliveries, engineering, quality and safety
- Ensure compliance with contract requirements
- Audits to be carried out by the Engineering Manager in accordance with the design plan
- Attend meetings with client
- Hold weekly progress meetings with sub-contractors covering health, safety and training
- Ensure effective cost and sales control in conjunction with S & Lead Engineers
- Advise client in good time of current sales plan
- Ensure productivity at work face is measured on a weekly basis also maintain project progress control
- Submit monthly internal reports to Operations Director
- To minimise company exposure to risk on the project
- Ensure compliance with all relevant technical aspects within construction industry standards and local authorities requirements if applicable
- Manage labour and subcontractors ensuring compliance for installation
- Create and execute project work plans and revise as appropriate to meet changing needs
- Relations with the client and stakeholders to be maintained and managed
- To apply the client’s methodology effectively and enforce project standards
- Audit and prepare on-site quality plans, monitor & maintain site EHS requirements
- Establish an effective material stock control and storage system
Project Completion Phase
- Understand the requirements and actions to be taken to test, commission and handover the project prior to the commencement of the commissioning period
- Ensure testing and commissioning is carried out in accordance with the Quality Plan and projects specific requirements
- Ensure final design audit (if applicable) is carried out by the Engineering Manager
- Complete and certify all ‘life systems’ in good time for handover date
- Ensure all systems are demonstrated to Client and projects Building control officer
- Issue O&M manual format’s for approval prior to final submission
- Handover O&M manual and record drawings
- Prepare final account with the QS, submit and agree with client in line with company objective
- Demobilise site team and establishment in conjunction with Director of the project
- Produce a project close-out report and submit to the Operations Director
- Archive project server and EHS files in accordance with DEL’s requirements
- Maintain contact with client for warranty period and thereafter when retention monies are collected
- Undertake a lessons learnt review on the project and present these findings to the Directors
- Post contract completion e. clearing site/archiving/financial & practical review/installed drawings and manuals/secure disposal of confidential information and systems
People Management
- Ensure your project team is following Company policies and procedures
- Ensure all project teams have the required EHS training
- Providing a positive contribution towards your team’s performance and development by:
- setting objectives at the start of the year
- monitoring progress against specific objectives/ KPIs throughout the year
- discussing progress against these objectives at performance reviews
- acting as a mentor and advising on training development opportunities
General
- Put forward ideas and take action to implement continuous improvement of the Company
- Maintain a site diary / daybook
- Maintain the company’s confidential information policy
- Build relationships with all parties involved in the project and maintain effective team communication and cooperation for successful project completion
All other reasonable tasks assigned to you from time to time from your manager
Behaviours & Attitudes Required:
- Ability to priorities workload
- Recognises own strengths and weaknesses and committed to ongoing development
- Acceptance of responsibility and accountability
HOW TO APPLY:
Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter outlining their qualifications and relevant experience to [Email Address Removed] Please include ” PROJECT MANAGER DENMARK Application” in the subject line. Only qualified candidates will be contacted for interviews.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Pharmaceutical
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a well-established mechanical, electrical and HVAC engineering and construction company, with major project experience across a wide range of sectors in Europe. For decades, Dornan Group has been creating simple solutions to complex engineering problems for some of the world’s most admired companies.