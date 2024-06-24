Recon Analyst

My client is seeking a Recon Analyst with foreign currency and domestic trading products banking experience to be responsible for performing detailed account reconciliations, identifying discrepancies, and resolving issues to ensure accurate financial reporting. This individual will collaborate with various departments to ensure data integrity and compliance with financial regulations. This is a 7-month contract.

Control a portfolio of foreign currency, domestic and internal accounts.

Ensure that all bank statements have been received and that these are available on Intellimatch and Storqm.

Check that all data required to perform the reconciliation has been imported into all relevant reconciliation systems processing and settlement systems.

Perform daily reconciliation of the accounts.

Conduct a thorough and complete investigation of exceptions by identifying the source of the problem and querying the correct party and follow up on all exceptions to ensure these are cleared within agreed SLAs.

Have a thorough knowledge of all foreign currency and domestic trading products as well as a products operates.

Regular follow up to ensure exceptions are resolved with escalations to senior management and directors of the responsible business units where necessary.

Be alert to the possibility of fraudulent transactions and ensure that any suspicious items are brought to the attention of senior management immediately.

Manage risk and costs to contribute to the overall effectiveness of both the corporate and investment banking division.

Action control reports and checklists daily to ensure that all compliance standards are met.

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

